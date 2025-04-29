Scorching April: Delhi's Heatwave & Pollution Challenge

Delhi's scorching April saw temperatures and pollution levels reaching peaks not witnessed in the past three years, largely due to a stark rainfall deficit and persistent dry westerly winds.

The India Meteorological Department reported that the capital's average maximum temperature climbed to 39 degrees Celsius, making this the hottest April since 2022. Nights weren't spared; they registered their warmest minimum temperatures since that year as well.

Severe heatwave conditions persisted from April 7 to 9, compounded by a drastic dip in rainfall. Pollution levels hovered in the 'poor' category, with dry and dusty air quality plaguing the city. While a western disturbance might bring short-lived respite, higher temperatures are projected to return soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)