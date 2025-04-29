Scorching April: Delhi's Heatwave & Pollution Challenge
Delhi experienced its hottest April in three years with average temperatures soaring due to a lack of rainfall and dry winds. The air quality worsened, recording the highest AQI in three years. The IMD forecasts brief relief from a western disturbance but expects rising temperatures to return.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's scorching April saw temperatures and pollution levels reaching peaks not witnessed in the past three years, largely due to a stark rainfall deficit and persistent dry westerly winds.
The India Meteorological Department reported that the capital's average maximum temperature climbed to 39 degrees Celsius, making this the hottest April since 2022. Nights weren't spared; they registered their warmest minimum temperatures since that year as well.
Severe heatwave conditions persisted from April 7 to 9, compounded by a drastic dip in rainfall. Pollution levels hovered in the 'poor' category, with dry and dusty air quality plaguing the city. While a western disturbance might bring short-lived respite, higher temperatures are projected to return soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Expands Air Quality Network with Six New Stations
Soaring Temperatures Break Nearly Eight-Decade Record in Kashmir
Scorching Temperatures Grip Rajasthan Amid Heat Wave Alert
Historic Meeting Between Iraqi and Syrian Leaders Marks New Era in Middle Eastern Diplomacy
Scorching Heat Grips Uttar Pradesh: Temperatures Soar