Prestige Estates Unveils Landmark Housing Project in Delhi-NCR

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd launches its first residential venture in the Delhi-NCR area with a significant revenue potential of Rs 12,000 crore. Situated in Ghaziabad, the project, 'The Prestige City-Indirapuram,' encompasses multiple phases with a grand total of 62.5 acres and 3,421 premium homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has made its inaugural foray into the Delhi-NCR housing market, unveiling a project carrying a revenue potential of Rs 12,000 crore. The real estate developer announced that the first phase of 'The Prestige City-Indirapuram' has commenced in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the company's regulatory filing, the Ghaziabad township, which is on National Highway 24, covers 62.5 acres and is an ambitious venture into the NCR residential market. With all necessary approvals in place, Prestige has launched the initial phase comprising Oakwood and Mulberry segments, representing a Gross Development Value of over Rs 9,000 crore.

The second phase, named 'Mayflower', will further elevate the project's GDV to Rs 12,000 crore. The development will ultimately include 3,421 upscale residences across 19 towers. Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director of Prestige Group, expressed excitement over the expansion, poised to showcase Prestige's commitment to ambitious, integrated community living.

