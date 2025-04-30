HCL's ClimaForce Fund: Fueling India's Low-Carbon Future

In a significant step toward climate innovation, HCL Group has partnered with the India Climate Collaborative to launch the HCL ClimaForce Fund. This Rs 25 crore initiative targets market-ready innovations in critical sectors like cooling, construction, and freight mobility, essential for India's transition to a low-carbon future.

The fund plans to empower over 20 solutions, initially focusing on cooling and buildings, with freight mobility solutions slated for inclusion in 2027. The collaboration aims to foster partnerships between innovators and industries, reducing emissions in India's burgeoning cooling and building sectors as well as freight logistics.

The move comes amid projections of an eightfold increase in cooling demand by 2037-38 due to rising temperatures and living standards. Notably, India's built environment is expected to more than double by 2040. The fund aims to drive scalable innovation and strategic visibility with industry partners, opening applications in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)