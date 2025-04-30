Left Menu

Indore's Eco-Friendly Leap: Electric Vehicles Powering Cleaner Streets

Indore's civic body has introduced 100 electric vehicles to its garbage collection fleet to reduce carbon emissions, enhancing its status as India's cleanest city. The move supports Indore's participation in the 'Super Swachh League' by promoting sustainability and addressing air pollution primarily caused by vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards sustainability, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has incorporated 100 electric vehicles into its garbage collection fleet, reinforcing the city’s status as India’s cleanest. The initiative aims to curb carbon emissions and is expected to substantially cut air pollution in the city’s densely populated central area.

The launch ceremony held in the historic Rajwada area was graced by state Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and local MP Shankar Lalwani. Vijayvargiya emphasized the city’s commitment to becoming not only the cleanest but also a green city, highlighting the potential health benefits for citizens due to reduced air pollution.

Expert Chetan Singh Solanki pointed out that a diesel-powered garbage truck emits a kilogram of carbon per five kilometers. With a fleet expansion to 750 vehicles, and a notable portion powered by CNG, the initiative marks a decisive step towards environmental responsibility in Indore, already lauded for its waste management prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

