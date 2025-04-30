Eco-Friendly Development: Tripura's Call for Sustainable Growth

Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma has called on the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change to devise a more eco-friendly development plan for the state. His remark came amid escalating concerns over deforestation.

At an event in West Tripura, Debbarma highlighted the state's rising number of proposals to divert forest land for infrastructure projects, such as highways and public institutions. He mentioned that he regularly receives requests seeking land clearance for such projects.

Debbarma argued that Tripura's development model should differ from larger states like Uttar Pradesh or Telangana. Instead, he suggested that the northeastern state focus on alternative, eco-friendly growth paths, given the potential for highway projects to encourage encroachments.

Emphasizing forest protection, Debbarma advocated for enhancing the Forest Department's capabilities by distributing two-wheelers and acquiring additional vehicles. He also reiterated plans for deploying personnel from the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and equipping the Forest Protection Unit (FPU) with AK-47 rifles to counteract timber smuggling effectively.

