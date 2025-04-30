Left Menu

Tragic Collapse: Family Perishes, Young Daughter Survives

A couple and their young son died in a house collapse in Moti Nagar; their daughter survived. The family's roof, made of wooden and iron beams, caved in during lunch, burying them. Neighbors quickly alerted authorities, but the victims died at the hospital despite rescue efforts.

Tragic Collapse: Family Perishes, Young Daughter Survives
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the lives of a couple and their five-year-old son in Moti Nagar on Wednesday when the roof of their home unexpectedly collapsed, officials said.

Their daughter, who was playing outside during the incident, survived, while rescue teams responded swiftly but were unable to save the trapped family.

The family of Javed Ali, a local toymaker, and his wife Anu were buried under the debris as the structure gave way mid-afternoon, despite prompt emergency response efforts from local services.

