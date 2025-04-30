Tragic Collapse: Family Perishes, Young Daughter Survives

A tragic accident claimed the lives of a couple and their five-year-old son in Moti Nagar on Wednesday when the roof of their home unexpectedly collapsed, officials said.

Their daughter, who was playing outside during the incident, survived, while rescue teams responded swiftly but were unable to save the trapped family.

The family of Javed Ali, a local toymaker, and his wife Anu were buried under the debris as the structure gave way mid-afternoon, despite prompt emergency response efforts from local services.

(With inputs from agencies.)