Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Fire Engulfs Ajmer Hotel
A devastating fire in a hotel in Ajmer's Diggi Bazaar, Rajasthan, led to the tragic deaths of four individuals, including a child. The blaze, reportedly triggered by a short circuit, forced some guests to jump from windows in a desperate escape attempt, hindering rescue operations due to a narrow approach road.
A catastrophic fire erupted in a hotel in Ajmer's Diggi Bazaar, claiming four lives, officials reported on Thursday. Casualties included two men, one woman, and a child, with injuries caused by suffocation and burns.
The incident compelled several guests to leap from windows to escape the inferno. JLN Medical College's Dr. Anil Samaria confirmed the deaths from the tragic event.
Rescue efforts were complicated by the hotel's narrow approach road, according to Additional SP Himanshu Jangid. Initial investigations suggest a short circuit sparked the blaze.
