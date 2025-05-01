Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Fire Engulfs Ajmer Hotel

A devastating fire in a hotel in Ajmer's Diggi Bazaar, Rajasthan, led to the tragic deaths of four individuals, including a child. The blaze, reportedly triggered by a short circuit, forced some guests to jump from windows in a desperate escape attempt, hindering rescue operations due to a narrow approach road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-05-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 10:37 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Fire Engulfs Ajmer Hotel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic fire erupted in a hotel in Ajmer's Diggi Bazaar, claiming four lives, officials reported on Thursday. Casualties included two men, one woman, and a child, with injuries caused by suffocation and burns.

The incident compelled several guests to leap from windows to escape the inferno. JLN Medical College's Dr. Anil Samaria confirmed the deaths from the tragic event.

Rescue efforts were complicated by the hotel's narrow approach road, according to Additional SP Himanshu Jangid. Initial investigations suggest a short circuit sparked the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025