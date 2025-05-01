Amaravati's Revival: The Greenfield Dream Takes Flight Again

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to breathe new life into the construction of Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh's ambitious greenfield capital city project initially launched in 2015 under the previous TDP regime. Amaravati, the brainchild of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is set for a major boost as construction is relaunched following a period of stagnation.

After a temporary halt during the YSRCP government's tenure from 2019 to 2024, the city's construction is set to resume, aiming to complete a range of infrastructure projects. These include the secretariat, high court complex, and essential residential buildings in a region designated to play a crucial role in India's "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision.

The revival of Amaravati includes substantial investments in educational institutions, logistics, and green energy solutions. Positioned as a future hub for innovation and AI, the project has already secured significant funding from global financial institutions, with further capital needs still on the table to transform it into a model city.

