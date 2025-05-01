Left Menu

Amaravati's Revival: The Greenfield Dream Takes Flight Again

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to relaunch the construction of Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh’s greenfield capital city. Originally launched in 2015, the project saw limited progress until now. The new TDP-led NDA government aims to transform the city into a hub of innovation and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:59 IST
Amaravati's Revival: The Greenfield Dream Takes Flight Again
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to breathe new life into the construction of Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh's ambitious greenfield capital city project initially launched in 2015 under the previous TDP regime. Amaravati, the brainchild of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is set for a major boost as construction is relaunched following a period of stagnation.

After a temporary halt during the YSRCP government's tenure from 2019 to 2024, the city's construction is set to resume, aiming to complete a range of infrastructure projects. These include the secretariat, high court complex, and essential residential buildings in a region designated to play a crucial role in India's "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision.

The revival of Amaravati includes substantial investments in educational institutions, logistics, and green energy solutions. Positioned as a future hub for innovation and AI, the project has already secured significant funding from global financial institutions, with further capital needs still on the table to transform it into a model city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025