Tragedy Strikes as Fire Engulfs Ajmer Hotel: Legal Violations Surface
A devastating fire at Naaz Hotel in Ajmer, Rajasthan, claimed the lives of four individuals, including a child, and injured seven others. The blaze, sparked by a short circuit, was exacerbated by the hotel's non-compliance with safety regulations and its illegal construction, complicating rescue efforts.
Four individuals, including a four-year-old child, lost their lives in a catastrophic fire at Naaz Hotel in Ajmer's Diggi Bazaar, which also left seven others injured, according to officials on Thursday.
The narrow lanes of Diggi Bazaar hindered rescue operations as the fire engulfed the entire five-storey building due to a short circuit, police reported. The hotel, lacking a fire department NOC, violated numerous municipal rules, officials noted.
Contributing to the tragedy was the hotel's illegal status and ignored fire safety notices, authorities stated. Eyewitnesses described harrowing scenes as guests jumped from windows to escape. The city administration faces criticism for insufficient action against such illegal constructions, highlighting a need for stricter enforcement of safety regulations.
