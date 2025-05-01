Tragedy Strikes as Fire Engulfs Ajmer Hotel: Legal Violations Surface

Four individuals, including a four-year-old child, lost their lives in a catastrophic fire at Naaz Hotel in Ajmer's Diggi Bazaar, which also left seven others injured, according to officials on Thursday.

The narrow lanes of Diggi Bazaar hindered rescue operations as the fire engulfed the entire five-storey building due to a short circuit, police reported. The hotel, lacking a fire department NOC, violated numerous municipal rules, officials noted.

Contributing to the tragedy was the hotel's illegal status and ignored fire safety notices, authorities stated. Eyewitnesses described harrowing scenes as guests jumped from windows to escape. The city administration faces criticism for insufficient action against such illegal constructions, highlighting a need for stricter enforcement of safety regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)