Nagaland Assembly Committee Launches Environmental Awareness Drive

The Nagaland Legislative Assembly Committee on Environment and Climate Change, led by MLA Achumbemo Kikon, initiated measures to tackle environmental degradation and climate change by conducting spot verifications of water bodies in Kohima. The committee urges cooperation from citizens and authorities to combat pollution and launch water treatment projects.

The Nagaland Legislative Assembly Committee on Environment and Climate Change has embarked on a crucial initiative to raise awareness about environmental issues. The seven-member committee, headed by MLA Achumbemo Kikon, conducted spot verifications of three critical waterways in Kohima on Thursday.

The inspections revealed increasing pollution and environmental degradation, prompting concerns about the effects of climate change. Kikon emphasized the urgent need to address these issues, warning that the next global conflict could be over water, not oil or land.

In response, the committee called for a concerted effort from local communities and authorities to clean up the polluted rivers and enhance water management practices. Plans are also underway to implement substantial sanitation and water treatment projects, with expansion efforts targeting other districts in compliance with National Green Tribunal directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

