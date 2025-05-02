Left Menu

Tragic Delhi House Collapse Claims Lives Amid Heavy Rains

A devastating house collapse in Delhi's Najafgarh, precipitated by heavy rainfall, resulted in the death of three children and a woman. Despite swift emergency response, the victims could not be saved. The tragedy underscores the region's vulnerability to extreme weather events, raising concerns about infrastructure resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 08:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident, three children and a woman lost their lives when a house collapsed due to heavy rains in Delhi's Najafgarh early Friday morning, officials report.

At 5.25 am, emergency services received a distress call about the collapse in Kharkari Nahar village. Several rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, and four individuals were pulled from the debris, according to a Delhi Fire Services representative.

Regrettably, all four were pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital. The police have been notified as the community grapples with this tragic loss, emphasizing the need for robust infrastructure amid climate challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

