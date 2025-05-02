Tragic Delhi House Collapse Claims Lives Amid Heavy Rains
A devastating house collapse in Delhi's Najafgarh, precipitated by heavy rainfall, resulted in the death of three children and a woman. Despite swift emergency response, the victims could not be saved. The tragedy underscores the region's vulnerability to extreme weather events, raising concerns about infrastructure resilience.
In a heartbreaking incident, three children and a woman lost their lives when a house collapsed due to heavy rains in Delhi's Najafgarh early Friday morning, officials report.
At 5.25 am, emergency services received a distress call about the collapse in Kharkari Nahar village. Several rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, and four individuals were pulled from the debris, according to a Delhi Fire Services representative.
Regrettably, all four were pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital. The police have been notified as the community grapples with this tragic loss, emphasizing the need for robust infrastructure amid climate challenges.
