Torrential Rains Cause Havoc Across North India

A severe rainstorm swept across parts of northern India early Friday, resulting in seven fatalities due to various accidents and wreaking havoc on transportation networks. Both road and air traffic were significantly disrupted, with several flights being delayed, as commuters found themselves stuck on inundated roads.

In Delhi and surrounding areas like Gurugram, Faridabad, and Mathura, streets were submerged, trapping vehicles and causing massive traffic jams. Fallen trees and waterlogged scenes were rampant, contributing to dangerous conditions and adding to the chaos.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings and called for public vigilance due to the intense weather conditions. Rescue operations are in motion, prioritizing clearing traffic and addressing waterlogging as part of the broad relief efforts unfolding in affected regions such as Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

