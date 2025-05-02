Left Menu

Torrential Rains Cause Havoc Across North India

Heavy rains led to seven deaths, road traffic issues, and flight delays in north India. Key affected areas included Delhi, Gurugram, and Uttar Pradesh. The IMD issued alerts for severe weather, urging precaution. Relief efforts are underway, with a focus on waterlogging and crop damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A severe rainstorm swept across parts of northern India early Friday, resulting in seven fatalities due to various accidents and wreaking havoc on transportation networks. Both road and air traffic were significantly disrupted, with several flights being delayed, as commuters found themselves stuck on inundated roads.

In Delhi and surrounding areas like Gurugram, Faridabad, and Mathura, streets were submerged, trapping vehicles and causing massive traffic jams. Fallen trees and waterlogged scenes were rampant, contributing to dangerous conditions and adding to the chaos.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings and called for public vigilance due to the intense weather conditions. Rescue operations are in motion, prioritizing clearing traffic and addressing waterlogging as part of the broad relief efforts unfolding in affected regions such as Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

