Modi Lays Foundation for Transformative Projects in Amaravati

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 58,000 crore, including the launch of Amaravati's greenfield capital construction, in Andhra Pradesh. The projects aim to boost the state’s economy and infrastructure with initiatives in transportation, defence, and urban development, paving the way for a transformative vision of Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for projects valued at Rs 58,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Among the landmark initiatives is the revival of Amaravati's greenfield capital city construction, aimed at driving the state's ambitious economic and infrastructural transformation.

The Prime Minister, alongside Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Pawan Kalyan, spearheaded the initiation of 94 projects. These encompass institutional, transportation, and defence upgrades, including national highways, railway enhancements, and a DRDO missile testing centre, reflecting the government's commitment to Viksit Bharat.

Modi emphasized Amaravati's historic and symbolic significance, comparing it to Indralok's capital, supporting the growth vision for 'Swarnaandhra'. The new projects are designed to strengthen connectivity, enhance defence capabilities, and develop comprehensive infrastructure, marking a pivotal step towards a USD 2.4 trillion state economy by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

