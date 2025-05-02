Spice Mills Sealed in Thane for Noise Violations
The Thane Municipal Corporation sealed seven spice mills for exceeding noise limits in Thane, Maharashtra. Complaints from residents prompted an inspection revealing excessive noise from machinery. Despite notices, the mills ignored regulations, prompting action to relocate them to industrial zones better suited for such operations.
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has taken decisive action against seven spice mills in Thane city, Maharashtra, sealing them for violating permissible noise levels. The move follows persistent complaints from local residents disturbed by excessive noise from these milling operations.
An inspection initiated by Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao confirmed the noise levels from the mills reached up to 100 decibels, akin to the sound of a chainsaw, thereby breaching environmental norms. Despite prior notices served in March 2025, the mills failed to adhere to regulations, leading to their closure.
Local residents and traders have long voiced concerns about the disruption caused by the noise, which they claim affects daily life and poses health risks. The TMC is now considering relocating the mills to industrial zones equipped with appropriate noise mitigation infrastructure.
