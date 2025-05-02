Tragedy Strikes Dal Lake: One Feared Dead in Boat Mishap

A disastrous incident unfolded on Dal Lake when two boats capsized due to high-speed winds sweeping across the region, according to local officials.

The boats, which were carrying five individuals, overturned on Friday evening, creating panic and immediate calls for help.

While four passengers were successfully rescued, efforts to find the fifth person, identified as Toufiq Choupan, continue as he is feared to be dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)