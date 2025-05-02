Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Dal Lake: One Feared Dead in Boat Mishap

In a tragic event on Dal Lake, one person is feared dead while four others were rescued after two boats overturned due to high-speed winds. The incident occurred on Friday evening, affecting Srinagar and the surrounding areas. Local residents and rescue teams played a pivotal role in the rescue efforts. The missing individual is identified as Toufiq Choupan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-05-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 23:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A disastrous incident unfolded on Dal Lake when two boats capsized due to high-speed winds sweeping across the region, according to local officials.

The boats, which were carrying five individuals, overturned on Friday evening, creating panic and immediate calls for help.

While four passengers were successfully rescued, efforts to find the fifth person, identified as Toufiq Choupan, continue as he is feared to be dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

