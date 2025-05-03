Left Menu

Delhi's PWD's 21-Day Clean-Up Challenge: Roads, Drains, and Civic Revival

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma announced a comprehensive 21-day campaign targeting the cleaning and maintenance of civic infrastructure, including roads and drains. Emphasizing collaboration among departments, the initiative aims to eliminate waterlogging issues and restore public faith in the Public Works Department.

In a major initiative aimed at revitalizing Delhi's civic infrastructure, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma announced a special 21-day clean-up campaign on Saturday. The push focuses on thorough cleaning efforts across roads, drains, and flyovers, while also addressing waterlogging issues and removing beggars from under flyovers.

Following an assessment of the New Delhi area, Verma coordinated with officials from various departments, including the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), to ensure seamless implementation of the campaign. The strategy is driven by a flood-prevention agenda, underscoring the importance of operational harmony among civic bodies.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Verma stressed on the need for rigorous monitoring of departmental mobile vans, super-sucker machines, and pothole repairs, demanding action to combat the city's notorious drainage and waterlogging problems. Overcoming the past inefficiencies, the campaign marks a decisive step towards regaining the PWD's credibility and improving Delhi's urban landscape.

