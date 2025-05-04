Earth and Space: Budget Cuts and Natural Quakes

In a bold fiscal move, U.S. President Donald Trump's 2026 budget proposal aims to slash NASA's funding by $6 billion, jeopardizing key elements of the moon program. This budget favors Mars exploration, a strategic agenda led by SpaceX's Elon Musk, over the traditional lunar-focused missions.

The financial blueprint unveiled plans to eliminate the Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion crew capsule under NASA's Artemis program, post their third mission in 2027. The substantial cuts could disrupt projects developed by major aerospace companies like Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and Lockheed Martin.

Meanwhile, in Chile, authorities lifted a tsunami alert following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake that rattled the far south and Antarctica. The earthquake, centered in the Drake Passage, led to temporary evacuations, although no significant damage was reported, according to the United States Geological Survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)