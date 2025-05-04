Left Menu

Earth and Space: Budget Cuts and Natural Quakes

U.S. President Trump's proposed 2026 budget aims to cut $6 billion from NASA, targeting its moon program while boosting Mars exploration led by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Simultaneously, Chile canceled tsunami alerts following a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in southern Chile and Antarctica that caused evacuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold fiscal move, U.S. President Donald Trump's 2026 budget proposal aims to slash NASA's funding by $6 billion, jeopardizing key elements of the moon program. This budget favors Mars exploration, a strategic agenda led by SpaceX's Elon Musk, over the traditional lunar-focused missions.

The financial blueprint unveiled plans to eliminate the Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion crew capsule under NASA's Artemis program, post their third mission in 2027. The substantial cuts could disrupt projects developed by major aerospace companies like Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and Lockheed Martin.

Meanwhile, in Chile, authorities lifted a tsunami alert following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake that rattled the far south and Antarctica. The earthquake, centered in the Drake Passage, led to temporary evacuations, although no significant damage was reported, according to the United States Geological Survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

