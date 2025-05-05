Violence and Crime Escalate at Peruvian Gold Mine Amidst Deadly Attack

Thirteen security guards were found dead after being kidnapped from La Poderosa gold mine in Peru, marking yet another violent chapter in the country's volatile mining sector, according to the Interior Ministry.

The Peruvian gold mine blamed the abduction on informal miners tied to criminal gangs that attacked the site on April 26. The Interior Ministry has deployed police forces to apprehend those responsible, though specifics on the attack remain scarce.

La Poderosa reports longstanding violence amid struggles with illegal mining, highlighted by a December 2023 attack where explosives killed nine. Peru remains a global metal supplier, but informal and illegal mining compound issues, prompting government action as crime surges in mining regions.

