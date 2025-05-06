Sustainable E-Waste Handling: Insights from Bangladesh’s Web-Based System Adoption

In a pioneering exploration of digital sustainability, researchers from Jashore University of Science and Technology in Bangladesh have presented a timely intervention into one of the country’s most urgent environmental issues: the management of electronic waste. The study was conducted collaboratively by faculty from the university’s Departments of Accounting and Information Systems, Management, and Finance and Banking. Titled around the determinants of adopting web-based systems for e-waste management, the research highlights how digital solutions can lead to more efficient, safer, and environmentally sustainable practices in Bangladesh. With the rapid acceleration of digital consumption and the toxic consequences of improperly managed e-waste, the researchers argue that the nation is at a crossroads, one where technology could play a decisive role in building a greener future.

Bangladesh’s E-Waste Burden: An Escalating Environmental Threat

The global rise in electronic waste is staggering, with 62 million metric tons generated worldwide in 2022, a figure that is forecasted to grow by 32% by 2030. Bangladesh is no exception to this trend. The country’s growing population, urbanization, and increasing reliance on consumer electronics are contributing significantly to domestic e-waste production. In 2021, Bangladesh reportedly produced around 0.6 million metric tons of e-waste from internal usage and an additional 2.5 million metric tons from shipbreaking activities, especially concentrated along its coastal regions. Most of this waste is processed through informal channels, which lack safety protocols, environmental safeguards, or regulatory oversight. This not only heightens the risk of environmental contamination but also poses serious public health threats through exposure to hazardous substances such as lead, mercury, and cadmium.

Web-Based Systems as the Engine of Change

The study proposes that web-based systems, integrated digital platforms that manage waste collection, processing, recycling, and monitoring, could drastically transform the landscape of e-waste management in Bangladesh. These systems promise reductions in human error, lower operational costs, increased processing speed, and greater transparency. To investigate this potential, the researchers employed a hybrid analytical framework combining Partial Least Squares (PLS) and Structural Equation Modeling (SEM). This dual methodology allowed them to assess not just the technical performance but also the behavioral and institutional factors that influence adoption. The research team, following an extensive literature review, selected ten key determinants of adoption and validated these with input from field experts.

Among these, three determinants emerged as particularly decisive: automation, intelligent decision-making, and sustainable quality control. Automation ensures that many operational processes are mechanized, thereby reducing the dependency on manual labor and human judgment, both of which can be error-prone. Intelligent decision-making incorporates artificial intelligence and real-time data analytics to help optimize scheduling, resource deployment, and incident management. Meanwhile, sustainable quality control enforces standards that ensure systems remain functional, efficient, and compliant with environmental regulations over time.

Beyond Technology: The Role of Behavior and Policy

While technology forms the backbone of these systems, the researchers emphasize that human behavior and institutional support are just as vital. The study reveals that behavioral intention, essentially, the willingness of individuals and organizations to adopt and use web-based systems, is heavily influenced by the level of automation offered. When systems are designed to be intuitive and reduce user burden, adoption rates are likely to rise. Other important factors include real-time information exchange, robust safety protocols, and, importantly, government support. Policies that provide incentives for digital adoption, create clear legal frameworks, and promote capacity-building initiatives were found to be essential for widespread and effective implementation.

The interrelationship between these determinants was visualized through the SEM framework, offering a comprehensive roadmap for decision-makers. The findings suggest that effective e-waste management requires not just a change in tools but a shift in mindset, one that values long-term sustainability, interdisciplinary cooperation, and digital literacy.

A Blueprint for Sustainable Transformation

In conclusion, the study represents more than just academic research; it offers a strategic blueprint for policymakers, urban planners, and waste management professionals. It highlights the urgent need for Bangladesh to transition from informal, hazardous e-waste handling practices to formalized, technologically empowered systems. This transition, however, cannot be achieved through technology alone. It must be supported by public-private partnerships, community engagement, and sustained policy interventions. The insights provided by the study are not only relevant to Bangladesh but also to other developing nations confronting similar challenges in managing electronic waste.

The fusion of automation, data intelligence, and supportive governance holds the promise of transforming a looming environmental hazard into a model of efficient, sustainable practice. With its rich analytical depth and actionable findings, the study provides a path forward for building a cleaner, smarter Bangladesh. Through such initiatives, the nation has the opportunity to position itself as a leader in sustainable innovation in South Asia, proving that digital transformation can indeed serve as a powerful lever for environmental resilience.