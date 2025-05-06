Dramatic Capture: Rogue Tiger Secured After 10-Hour Operation
A tiger that killed a farmer in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, was captured after a 10-hour operation involving over 100 personnel. The tiger, responsible for spreading panic among locals, was tranquilized and moved to the Satpura Tiger Reserve for examination and safety evaluation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Balaghat | Updated: 06-05-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 00:02 IST
- Country:
- India
A tiger that fatally attacked a farmer near a Balaghat village in Madhya Pradesh was finally captured in a dramatic 10-hour operation on Monday, stated forest officials.
Following the attack on Prakash Pane on Saturday, the big cat stirred fear among nearby residents, prompting an extensive search involving more than 100 personnel. The tiger, later subdued and transported to Satpura Tiger Reserve, will undergo behavioral examination.
The capture operation saw participation from top forest officials and local politicians, with crucial involvement from forest veterinarians who used tranquilizers to safely secure the animal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- tiger
- capture
- Balaghat
- Madhya Pradesh
- farmers
- operation
- rescue
- Satpura
- forest
- veterinarian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand
Swift Rescue: All 50 Gujarati Tourists Safe After Ramban Landslide
Navigating Waters: Indonesia-China Maritime Cooperation in the South China Sea
Haryana Assures Farmers Relief Amid Development Surge
Chief Minister Announced Relief Measures for Fire-Hit Farmers