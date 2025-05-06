Dramatic Capture: Rogue Tiger Secured After 10-Hour Operation

A tiger that fatally attacked a farmer near a Balaghat village in Madhya Pradesh was finally captured in a dramatic 10-hour operation on Monday, stated forest officials.

Following the attack on Prakash Pane on Saturday, the big cat stirred fear among nearby residents, prompting an extensive search involving more than 100 personnel. The tiger, later subdued and transported to Satpura Tiger Reserve, will undergo behavioral examination.

The capture operation saw participation from top forest officials and local politicians, with crucial involvement from forest veterinarians who used tranquilizers to safely secure the animal.

(With inputs from agencies.)