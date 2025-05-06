Left Menu

Indore College Fined for Stubble Burning: Impact on Clean City Status

An agriculture college in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was fined for stubble burning on its campus, impacting the city's air quality. Authorities emphasize stricter penalties amidst rising environmental concerns following the wheat harvest. The administration plans further actions against those responsible to maintain Indore's clean city title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 06-05-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 08:39 IST
Indore College Fined for Stubble Burning: Impact on Clean City Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The administration in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has penalized an agriculture college for engaging in stubble burning on its premises, an act that threatens the city's air quality.

The District Magistrate Ashish Singh revealed that a fine of Rs 2,500 has been imposed on the college management under government regulations.

With concerns about environmental impacts rising, the administration has intensified its crackdown, including writing to the college for stricter internal measures and registering FIRs against farmers involved in similar activities across the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

