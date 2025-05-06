Indore College Fined for Stubble Burning: Impact on Clean City Status

The administration in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has penalized an agriculture college for engaging in stubble burning on its premises, an act that threatens the city's air quality.

The District Magistrate Ashish Singh revealed that a fine of Rs 2,500 has been imposed on the college management under government regulations.

With concerns about environmental impacts rising, the administration has intensified its crackdown, including writing to the college for stricter internal measures and registering FIRs against farmers involved in similar activities across the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)