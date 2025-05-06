Jammu Municipal Corporation's Crackdown on Banned Polythene
The Jammu Municipal Corporation seized 40 metric tonnes of banned polythene from a warehouse in an operation led by Commissioner Devansh Yadav in Narwal. The operation is part of efforts to curb illegal storage and distribution. The material is under investigation to confirm its composition.
The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has intensified its efforts to control the illegal storage and distribution of banned materials by seizing approximately 40 metric tonnes of polythene from a warehouse. This significant operation took place in the Narwal area on Monday night.
Leading the charge was JMC Commissioner Devansh Yadav, who commented that the confiscated material is suspected to be single-use plastic, a type already banned in the Union Territory. The ongoing investigation aims to identify the parties responsible for this operation.
Further steps include sending the seized polythene to the Pollution Control Committee for lab analysis to verify its composition. A fully loaded truck with polythene and a stockpile of gutka packets were also discovered at the warehouse, highlighting the scale of the operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
