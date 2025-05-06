Water Woes in Marathwada: Tankers to the Rescue
In Maharashtra's Marathwada region, 278 villages depend on over 400 tankers for water, with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district experiencing the worst scarcity. A detailed report outlines the number of tankers serving these areas, indicating a critical reliance on external water sources across multiple districts.
In Maharashtra's arid Marathwada region, a crisis is unfolding as 278 villages turn to tankers for their essential water supply. Officials disclosed on Tuesday that more than 400 tankers are currently being deployed to meet the needs of these communities.
The situation is particularly dire in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, according to a report from the divisional commissioner's office. This report highlights the acute water scarcity faced in this central Maharashtra region, which is comprised of eight districts.
The report provides a detailed account of the deployment: 435 tankers are servicing 278 villages and 99 hamlets. Specifically, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 259 tankers are operational, supplying water to 177 villages and 31 hamlets, while other districts receive varying levels of tanker support.
