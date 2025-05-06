Left Menu

Thunderstorm Havoc in Rajasthan: Banswara Faces Major Disruptions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's Banswara district endured a severe thunderstorm on Monday night, resulting in uprooted trees and downed electric poles, which disrupted the electricity supply.

The Met department attributed the storm to a circulating weather system. District Collector Inderjeet Singh Yadav assessed the damage and directed immediate relief operations. In Pali district, strong winds dislodged four empty shipping containers from a freight train, though no injuries were reported.

The Met department noted light to moderate rain across other parts of Rajasthan, including a 56 mm downpour in Vallabhnagar, Udaipur. Temperatures remained below normal, and humidity varied from 30 to 80 percent. Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecasted in Udaipur and Kota divisions, with a gradual decrease in storm activity expected by May 12, potentially raising temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

