Thunderstorm Havoc in Rajasthan: Banswara Faces Major Disruptions
A severe thunderstorm struck Rajasthan's Banswara district, uprooting trees and power lines, causing electricity disruptions. The event resulted from a circulation system, as per Met department reports. District officials initiated relief efforts, while neighboring districts experienced heavy rains, affecting train operations without injuries.
Rajasthan's Banswara district endured a severe thunderstorm on Monday night, resulting in uprooted trees and downed electric poles, which disrupted the electricity supply.
The Met department attributed the storm to a circulating weather system. District Collector Inderjeet Singh Yadav assessed the damage and directed immediate relief operations. In Pali district, strong winds dislodged four empty shipping containers from a freight train, though no injuries were reported.
The Met department noted light to moderate rain across other parts of Rajasthan, including a 56 mm downpour in Vallabhnagar, Udaipur. Temperatures remained below normal, and humidity varied from 30 to 80 percent. Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecasted in Udaipur and Kota divisions, with a gradual decrease in storm activity expected by May 12, potentially raising temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.
