India's Leap to the Stars: Gaganyaan Mission Delayed to 2027

India's Gaganyaan mission, its first human space flight, has been rescheduled to 2027. Initially slated for 2022, the project faced delays due to COVID-19 and technological challenges. India aims to become the fourth nation to send humans into space independently, following Russia, the US, and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission, the nation's maiden human spaceflight program, faces a new timeline with its launch now targeted for the first quarter of 2027. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed this delay, adjusting from the original goal of 2022, due to technological hurdles and the COVID-19 pandemic.

ISRO plans a series of uncrewed missions starting later this year, incorporating advanced systems, including a half-humanoid robot named Vyommitra. These preparatory steps underscore India's strides to secure a position among space-faring nations capable of human space travel.

The progress includes the development of a human-rated launch vehicle and the Environment Control and Life Support System, crucial for ensuring crew safety in low-Earth orbit. Despite setbacks, India's commitment to space exploration remains firm, as highlighted by recent successful docking experiments and the upcoming GLEX 2025 conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

