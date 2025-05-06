India's Leap to the Stars: Gaganyaan Mission Delayed to 2027

India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission, the nation's maiden human spaceflight program, faces a new timeline with its launch now targeted for the first quarter of 2027. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed this delay, adjusting from the original goal of 2022, due to technological hurdles and the COVID-19 pandemic.

ISRO plans a series of uncrewed missions starting later this year, incorporating advanced systems, including a half-humanoid robot named Vyommitra. These preparatory steps underscore India's strides to secure a position among space-faring nations capable of human space travel.

The progress includes the development of a human-rated launch vehicle and the Environment Control and Life Support System, crucial for ensuring crew safety in low-Earth orbit. Despite setbacks, India's commitment to space exploration remains firm, as highlighted by recent successful docking experiments and the upcoming GLEX 2025 conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)