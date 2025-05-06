New Leadership for Goa's Town Planning Amidst Controversy

In response to a suspension that has drawn significant attention, the Goa government has entrusted senior bureaucrat R K Pandita with the crucial role of Chief Town Planner.

This decision, announced by Under Secretary Durga Kinlekar, marks an immediate and temporary appointment following Rajesh Naik's removal over financial irregularities.

Naik's suspension, spurred by activists demanding accountability for alleged assessment fee undervaluation, underscores the need for transparency and accountability in Goa's town planning practices.

