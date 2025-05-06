New Leadership for Goa's Town Planning Amidst Controversy
Following the suspension of Goa's Chief Town Planner, Rajesh Naik, due to alleged irregularities, R K Pandita has been appointed to temporarily fill the position. Naik's suspension raised after allegations of undervaluing assessment fees, leading to potential financial losses. The state focuses on maintaining integrity in town planning processes.
Updated: 06-05-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 23:19 IST
In response to a suspension that has drawn significant attention, the Goa government has entrusted senior bureaucrat R K Pandita with the crucial role of Chief Town Planner.
This decision, announced by Under Secretary Durga Kinlekar, marks an immediate and temporary appointment following Rajesh Naik's removal over financial irregularities.
Naik's suspension, spurred by activists demanding accountability for alleged assessment fee undervaluation, underscores the need for transparency and accountability in Goa's town planning practices.
