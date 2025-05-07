Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Bans PET Bottles in Green Initiative

Himachal Pradesh will ban 500 ml PET plastic water bottles in government and hotel settings from June 1. The move, announced by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, aims to tackle plastic waste and includes mandatory dustbin installations in vehicles, with fines for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-05-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 00:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh will ban 500 ml Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) plastic water bottles in government and hotel settings starting June 1, according to a statement by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena. The prohibition stems from environmental impacts of plastic waste, with penalties for violators.

Aligned with Section 3-C (1) of the Himachal Pradesh Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act of 1995 and its 2023 amendment, the ban targets official government meetings, events, and hotels. Glass bottles, water dispensers, and stainless-steel containers are proposed alternatives.

Additionally, all public and private transport vehicles must install dustbins to curb littering, complemented by awareness campaigns led by environment and urban development departments. Fines range from Rs 500 to Rs 25,000 for policy breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

