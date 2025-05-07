Tensions Escalate: Market Plummets as India Strikes Pakistan
Pakistan's stock market opened with a sharp decline following India's military strikes on several Pakistani sites. The strikes were in response to a terrorist attack in Indian Kashmir. Pakistan has denied involvement in the attack and warned of retaliation if further aggression occurs.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Pakistan Stock Exchange experienced a significant downturn on Wednesday, with the benchmark share index opening down by 5.78%. This financial dip comes in the wake of military actions taken by India against multiple sites within Pakistan.
India declared that its strikes targeted nine Pakistani locations believed to house terrorist infrastructure. In contrast, Pakistani authorities reported eight casualties from these attacks, which hit six different areas within the country.
The strikes are India's retaliatory measure against an April 22nd attack in Indian Kashmir, which led to 26 casualties. India holds Islamabad responsible for this incident, a claim Pakistan has refuted while cautioning of potential reprisals should further attacks ensue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu & Kashmir Lashes Out Against Tourist Attack in Pahalgam
Tragedy in Kashmir: Tourist Destination Under Attack
Several tourists injured in terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir: Police.
Resilience in Crisis: Kashmir’s Highway Blocks Spark Swift Action
Firing shots heard in upper meadows of Pahalgam tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district: police.