Guwahati's Hospitality Boom: 11 New Five-Star Hotels on the Horizon
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced the arrival of 11 five-star hotels in Guwahati, marking its transformation into a regional hospitality hub. The announcement was accompanied by the launch of two Marriott International projects, supported by a Rs 500 crore investment, expected to boost the local economy and employment.
Guwahati is set to become a major player in the hospitality industry with the inauguration of 11 new five-star hotels, as announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday. This ambitious project aims to transform the city into the region's hospitality hub.
The announcement coincided with the foundation stone-laying for two Marriott International hotels, backed by a substantial Rs 500 crore investment. Sarma highlighted this development on social media, noting the significance of the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony for Marriott's upcoming properties, slated to be built on a vast 76-bigha land.
The Chief Minister elaborated on the city's growth, emphasizing that the 11 hotels will include four additional Marriott venues, two Taj properties, and one Lemon Tree, alongside Radisson's expansion. These initiatives promise to enhance Assam's hospitality infrastructure and generate significant employment, thus fostering the state's economic progress.
