Left Menu

Guwahati's Hospitality Boom: 11 New Five-Star Hotels on the Horizon

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced the arrival of 11 five-star hotels in Guwahati, marking its transformation into a regional hospitality hub. The announcement was accompanied by the launch of two Marriott International projects, supported by a Rs 500 crore investment, expected to boost the local economy and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:29 IST
Guwahati's Hospitality Boom: 11 New Five-Star Hotels on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Guwahati is set to become a major player in the hospitality industry with the inauguration of 11 new five-star hotels, as announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday. This ambitious project aims to transform the city into the region's hospitality hub.

The announcement coincided with the foundation stone-laying for two Marriott International hotels, backed by a substantial Rs 500 crore investment. Sarma highlighted this development on social media, noting the significance of the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony for Marriott's upcoming properties, slated to be built on a vast 76-bigha land.

The Chief Minister elaborated on the city's growth, emphasizing that the 11 hotels will include four additional Marriott venues, two Taj properties, and one Lemon Tree, alongside Radisson's expansion. These initiatives promise to enhance Assam's hospitality infrastructure and generate significant employment, thus fostering the state's economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025