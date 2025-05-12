Diplomatic Tension Over Livestock Import Suspension

In a move that has stirred diplomatic waters, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned the U.S. decision to suspend Mexican livestock imports due to the presence of the New World screwworm.

Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted Mexico's previous cooperation in combating the pest, despite U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins imposing a suspension at the southern border. The measure, intended to be evaluated monthly, is seen as an unwarranted economic blow by Mexican officials.

Mexcian authorities, including Agriculture Minister Julio Berdegue, advocate for a swift resolution, proposing a 15-day suspension term. Sheinbaum remains confident, condemning reactions to external pressures: "Mexico is no one's piñata."

(With inputs from agencies.)