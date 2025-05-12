Left Menu

Diplomatic Tension Over Livestock Import Suspension

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized the U.S.' decision to suspend imports of Mexican livestock due to the New World screwworm, while urging for a swift resolution. Despite U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins' monthly suspension plan, Mexico hopes for a 15-day limit to minimize economic impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:09 IST
Diplomatic Tension Over Livestock Import Suspension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that has stirred diplomatic waters, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned the U.S. decision to suspend Mexican livestock imports due to the presence of the New World screwworm.

Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted Mexico's previous cooperation in combating the pest, despite U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins imposing a suspension at the southern border. The measure, intended to be evaluated monthly, is seen as an unwarranted economic blow by Mexican officials.

Mexcian authorities, including Agriculture Minister Julio Berdegue, advocate for a swift resolution, proposing a 15-day suspension term. Sheinbaum remains confident, condemning reactions to external pressures: "Mexico is no one's piñata."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025