Punjab's Precautionary Blackouts Amid Cross-Border Tensions
Precautionary blackouts were enforced in Punjab's districts following drone sightings amid cross-border tensions. Officials assured there is no total blackout, urging calm. Following a temporary ceasefire with Pakistan, normalcy returned to the region despite continuous vigilance by security forces. Schools remain shut, market activities continue.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Punjab enforced precautionary blackouts in Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, and parts of Jalandhar on Monday due to reported drone sightings. Officials clarified there is no total blackout, emphasizing safety and continuous security vigilance.
Punjab borders Pakistan, sharing 553 kilometers of frontier. As tensions simmered, Amritsar sounded air-raid sirens, urging citizens to stay indoors and away from windows as part of safety measures.
Markets showed signs of normalcy despite school closures, following a temporary truce reached between New Delhi and Islamabad on May 10. Armed forces remain vigilant, ensuring peace is maintained along the border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
