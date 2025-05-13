Climate Crisis Deepens Across Africa: Record Heat, Deadly Floods, and Droughts Threaten Development

Extreme weather events and the escalating effects of climate change are reshaping Africa’s future, posing unprecedented threats to every facet of socio-economic development, according to the World Meteorological Organization’s (WMO) State of the Climate in Africa 2024 report. The report paints a stark picture of a continent reeling under cascading climate impacts, marked by record temperatures, deadly floods, crop failures, water shortages, and widespread displacement.

A Record-Breaking Year of Heat and Ocean Warming

The year 2024 ranked as either the warmest or second-warmest on record globally, with Africa experiencing its warmest decade to date. The average surface temperature across the continent was approximately 0.86°C above the 1991–2020 average, with North Africa leading the warming trend at 1.28°C above normal.

Africa’s surrounding ocean waters also shattered previous records. The Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea saw exceptional warming, and marine heatwaves affected nearly 30 million km² from January to April 2024 — the largest expanse since monitoring began in 1993. These conditions not only endanger marine ecosystems but also heighten the risks of tropical storms and rising sea levels, imperiling millions in coastal communities.

Droughts and Floods Bring Widespread Destruction

Southern Africa suffered some of the worst drought conditions in decades. Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe were particularly hard-hit, with cereal yields falling 43–50% below average. Lake Kariba, Africa’s largest man-made reservoir, reached critically low levels, severely limiting hydropower output and triggering long-lasting blackouts and economic fallout.

Conversely, East Africa experienced destructive rainfall. From March to May, countries like Kenya, Tanzania, and Burundi endured torrential floods that claimed hundreds of lives and displaced over 700,000 people. Meanwhile, October to December brought below-average rains, renewing fears of food insecurity in the region.

In West and Central Africa, over four million people were impacted by extensive floods in Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon, and the Central African Republic. These floods led to mass displacements and hundreds of deaths.

North Africa continued its streak of below-average rainfall and searing heat. Morocco, reeling from six consecutive years of drought, saw agricultural output plummet 42% below the five-year average.

Tropical Cyclones: A Disturbing New Pattern

For the first time in the satellite era, two tropical cyclones, Hidaya and Ialy, developed in May near Tanzania and Kenya, regions rarely visited by such systems. Meanwhile, Tropical Cyclone Chido devastated Mayotte, the Comoros archipelago, Mozambique, and Malawi, leaving thousands homeless and without safe drinking water.

Impacts on Food, Water, Energy, and Health

These climate events have had domino effects on multiple sectors:

Agriculture : Extreme heat and erratic rainfall disrupted farming cycles and slashed crop yields.

Water Resources : Scarcity has intensified across drought-affected regions, impacting both human consumption and industrial use.

Energy : Hydropower generation fell sharply, affecting electricity supply across southern Africa.

Health and Education: Flooding damaged infrastructure, displaced communities, and disrupted schools and healthcare services.

A Digital Opportunity in the Climate Fight

Despite the grim outlook, the report highlights a growing digital transformation across Africa’s weather and climate services. Several countries are leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), mobile technologies, and improved forecasting systems to strengthen climate resilience:

Nigeria’s Meteorological Agency disseminates climate advisories via digital platforms to support agriculture.

Kenya’s Meteorological Department provides localized weather updates to farmers and fishers through mobile apps and SMS.

South Africa’s Weather Service has incorporated AI tools and modern radar for improved forecasting.

In 2024 alone, 18 National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) upgraded their digital systems to enhance outreach and emergency communication.

Yet, the report underscores the urgent need for greater investment in digital infrastructure, data-sharing frameworks, and inclusive access to ensure all communities, particularly vulnerable populations, benefit from these advancements.

Call to Action: Scaling Up Early Warnings and Adaptation

The WMO urges governments, donors, and private sector players to scale up early warning systems, climate-smart investments, and resilience-building programs. The Early Warnings for All initiative is spotlighted as a pivotal strategy to protect lives and livelihoods.

“The climate crisis in Africa is no longer a distant threat — it is unfolding in real time,” emphasized WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo. “Collective and coordinated action is critical to avert deeper humanitarian and development setbacks.”

The State of the Climate in Africa 2024 is accompanied by a digital story map, offering visual insights and country-specific data, and is part of a broader suite of WMO climate reports designed to inform climate-smart policies and decision-making at all levels.