The Turbulent Dance of Tariffs: A Timeline of Trump's Trade Choices

The trade policies of U.S. President Donald Trump have been marked by a series of dramatic tariff decisions that have sent tremors through international markets. Since assuming office on January 20, Trump's actions have been characterized by an unpredictable approach to tariffs, impacting global economic stability.

The timeline of significant tariff developments under the Trump administration began on February 1 with a 25% duty on imports from Mexico and most Canadian goods, and a 10% tariff on Chinese goods, aimed at curbing the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the United States.

Additional notable actions included a steep 125% tariff on Chinese imports and a later agreement to temporarily reduce tariffs in a partial truce with China. The fluctuating policies, including a 100% tariff on foreign films, highlight the administration's strategic but volatile use of trade measures.

