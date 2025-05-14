IAEA Expands Global SMR Training Efforts, Launches First SMR School in Kenya

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has embarked on a global mission to broaden awareness and technical readiness for the deployment of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), a promising new nuclear technology designed to offer clean, flexible, and cost-effective energy solutions. As global interest in nuclear energy surges—especially following the pro-nuclear consensus at the 2023 COP28 climate summit—the IAEA has launched a series of SMR Schools to build capacity among decision-makers, regulators, and industry stakeholders across continents.

The first SMR School, held from 5 to 9 May 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya, focused on the African continent and was hosted in collaboration with the Kenyan government. It brought together 28 participants from six countries—Kenya, Ghana, Niger, Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia—comprising policy makers, government officials, and technical experts from organizations implementing or exploring nuclear power programmes.

Kenya’s Commitment to Nuclear Energy

In her opening remarks, Serah Esendi, Acting CEO of Kenya’s Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA), emphasized the strategic importance of SMRs to Kenya’s development objectives. “As an embarking country, Kenya recognizes the critical role of SMRs in bridging gaps in clean and affordable energy access, supporting industrial growth, and complementing our renewable ambitions,” Esendi stated.

She highlighted that the SMR School serves as a vital training ground, preparing Kenya’s technical teams and future leaders with the knowledge needed to approach nuclear deployment responsibly.

SMRs: A Scalable Energy Solution

Small Modular Reactors are compact nuclear power plants with a capacity of less than 300 megawatts per unit—typically one-third the size of traditional large-scale reactors. Their modular nature allows them to be prefabricated and assembled on-site, significantly reducing construction times and costs. With the capability to operate independently or integrate with renewable sources like solar and wind, SMRs are viewed as an ideal complement to national energy strategies, especially for remote or developing regions with fluctuating grid demands.

Countries such as Russia and China have already brought SMRs online, and several more are in the advanced stages of development or licensing.

Africa’s Nuclear Momentum

Across the African continent, nuclear energy is gaining traction. Egypt is constructing its first nuclear power plant with four large-scale reactors, while South Africa—home to the only operational nuclear plant on the continent—is planning a significant expansion. Now, a growing number of countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and Zambia are actively exploring SMRs as viable additions to their future energy mix.

The Nairobi SMR School explored a broad range of topics including technology design and demonstration, regulatory and legal frameworks, stakeholder engagement, as well as safety, security, and safeguards.

Rasheed Adeola Ogunola of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission praised the initiative: “The technical presentations, discussions, and shared experiences deepened our understanding of SMR deployment and regulatory considerations. This knowledge will directly inform our next steps as we progress through the nuclear power programme development milestones.”

Global Expansion: Asia and Latin America Next

Following the success of the inaugural SMR School in Kenya, the IAEA has confirmed two additional sessions this year:

Asia: Hosted by Thailand, the next school will take place from 21–25 July 2025 in Bangkok, targeting participants from Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Estonia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mongolia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Thailand, and Uzbekistan.

Latin America: Scheduled for 25–29 August 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, this session will welcome representatives from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Paraguay, and Peru.

IAEA’s Comprehensive SMR Support Tools

The SMR Schools are part of a broader portfolio of IAEA support services aimed at assisting countries throughout the nuclear energy development lifecycle. These include:

The IAEA SMR Platform: A centralized resource providing data, expert networks, and technical support on SMR technologies.

The Nuclear Harmonization and Standardization Initiative (NHSI) and SMR Regulators’ Forum: Designed to streamline international licensing and safety practices.

The Milestones Approach and Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR): Tools to guide newcomer countries through the 19 infrastructure issues necessary for nuclear readiness.

These services are funded through a combination of the IAEA’s regular budget, technical cooperation funds, and extrabudgetary contributions from member states.

A Forward-Looking Vision

Dohee Hahn, IAEA SMR Platform Coordinator, described the Schools as a much-needed capacity-building solution: “The new IAEA SMR School aims to fill a critical gap for countries in better understanding the array of issues involved in the development and deployment of this promising new technology.”

By fostering regional expertise and international cooperation, the IAEA is not only promoting the safe and secure use of nuclear energy but also catalyzing equitable access to clean power, aligning with global sustainable development and climate goals.