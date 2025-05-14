Left Menu

Soaring Temperatures in Delhi: Heatwave Alert

Residents of Delhi are experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures reaching 40.2°C. Various monitoring stations reported highs above 40°C, while the minimum temperature dropped to 23.3°C. The IMD forecasts upcoming cloudy skies with thunder. Delhi's AQI was 'moderate', posing potential health risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhiites faced intense heat as temperatures soared to 40.2 degrees Celsius, slightly higher than the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Aya Nagar marked 41.6 degrees, Palam 40.8 degrees, and Ridge 40.6 degrees. The IMD forecasts clouds and thunderstorms for the week ahead, with temperatures settling around 41 and 24 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered in the 'moderate' category, raising concerns about potential health impacts due to heat and pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

