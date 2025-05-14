Soaring Temperatures in Delhi: Heatwave Alert

Delhiites faced intense heat as temperatures soared to 40.2 degrees Celsius, slightly higher than the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Aya Nagar marked 41.6 degrees, Palam 40.8 degrees, and Ridge 40.6 degrees. The IMD forecasts clouds and thunderstorms for the week ahead, with temperatures settling around 41 and 24 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered in the 'moderate' category, raising concerns about potential health impacts due to heat and pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)