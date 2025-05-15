Left Menu

Government Releases Funds for Amaravati: Greenfield Capital City on the Rise

The Andhra Pradesh government sanctioned Rs 2,100 crore for Amaravati’s development in the first quarter of 2025-26, as part of a Rs 6,000 crore budget for the greenfield capital. Key projects include the construction of the assembly, secretariat, high court, and housing for over 5,200 families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a significant step forward in the development of Amaravati by sanctioning Rs 2,100 crore for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26. This move is part of a larger Rs 6,000 crore budget allocated for constructing the greenfield capital.

The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) commissioner, K Kanna Babu, detailed that these funds are earmarked for urban development, state capital development, and major construction projects. The 'dream project' of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu aims to transform Amaravati into a flourishing capital city.

On May 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revitalized the construction efforts for Amaravati by laying the foundation for 74 projects valued at Rs 49,000 crore, including legislative and judicial buildings, as well as housing for 5,200 families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

