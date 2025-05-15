Left Menu

Rapid Response to Mundka Godown Blaze

A fire erupted at a godown in Delhi's Mundka area on Thursday evening. Delhi Fire Services promptly responded, dispatching 10 fire tenders to the scene. Efforts are ongoing to extinguish the blaze, with firefighters actively working to control and eliminate the flames.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire broke out on Thursday evening at a godown located in Delhi's Mundka area, as confirmed by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The DFS reported receiving an emergency call regarding the blaze at 5.23 pm, prompting an immediate dispatch of 10 fire tenders to the location.

Efforts to contain the fire are still underway, with firefighters diligently working to bring the situation under control and extinguish the flames.

(With inputs from agencies.)

