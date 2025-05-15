Rapid Response to Mundka Godown Blaze

A significant fire broke out on Thursday evening at a godown located in Delhi's Mundka area, as confirmed by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The DFS reported receiving an emergency call regarding the blaze at 5.23 pm, prompting an immediate dispatch of 10 fire tenders to the location.

Efforts to contain the fire are still underway, with firefighters diligently working to bring the situation under control and extinguish the flames.

(With inputs from agencies.)