China Braces for Extreme Weather Impacting Wheat Crops

China has warned of impending dry, hot winds, posing a threat to winter wheat crops in key provincial areas. The China Meteorological Administration forecasts temperatures possibly reaching over 40°C. These conditions could damage crop development and lead to accelerated wheat maturation, causing potential agricultural disruptions.

China has issued an urgent alert regarding the imminent arrival of dry, hot winds that pose a significant risk to the country's winter wheat crops. The China Meteorological Administration (CMA) has predicted these conditions from next Monday to Thursday across key agricultural regions.

In several parts of Henan, the largest wheat-producing province, as well as Shaanxi and Shanxi, temperatures are expected to soar above 40°C, possibly setting new historical records for this season, according to the CMA.

The extreme heat combined with dry winds is anticipated to interfere with the grain filling process, potentially causing the wheat to mature prematurely, thereby threatening yield stability, the agency cautioned.

