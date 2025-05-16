Delhi's Air Quality: Marked Improvement Despite Political Uproar

Official sources have reported an improvement in Delhi's air quality for the first half of May 2025, with only two days recorded as 'poor', the lowest number in four years. The Indian Meteorological Department's data shows a notable decline in poor air quality days compared to previous years.

Despite a dust storm on May 15 causing a temporary spike, resulting in the air quality index slipping to 236, the larger trend indicates better conditions than in the past. In 2022 and 2024, nine poor air days were recorded, while 2023 logged six, according to compiled data.

The air quality issues have ignited a political debate, with the AAP critiquing the current administration and claiming conditions were never as poor during their oversight. The BJP rebutted these claims, describing them as political maneuvering. The CPCB recorded Delhi's AQI at a 'poor' level of 278 on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)