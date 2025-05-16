Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality: Marked Improvement Despite Political Uproar

Official reports suggest a notable improvement in Delhi's air quality during the first half of May 2025, marking the lowest 'poor' air quality days in four years. Despite a recent dust storm causing a spike, political parties are engaged in a dispute over the environmental progress and concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Official sources have reported an improvement in Delhi's air quality for the first half of May 2025, with only two days recorded as 'poor', the lowest number in four years. The Indian Meteorological Department's data shows a notable decline in poor air quality days compared to previous years.

Despite a dust storm on May 15 causing a temporary spike, resulting in the air quality index slipping to 236, the larger trend indicates better conditions than in the past. In 2022 and 2024, nine poor air days were recorded, while 2023 logged six, according to compiled data.

The air quality issues have ignited a political debate, with the AAP critiquing the current administration and claiming conditions were never as poor during their oversight. The BJP rebutted these claims, describing them as political maneuvering. The CPCB recorded Delhi's AQI at a 'poor' level of 278 on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

