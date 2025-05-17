Finance Commission Delegation's Spiritual and Developmental Tour in Uttar Pradesh

A delegation from the 16th Finance Commission is gearing up for a comprehensive visit to Uttar Pradesh, taking in both the spiritual and infrastructural landscape.

Beginning June 5, the delegation will first arrive in Lucknow to meet with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. From there, the team will proceed to Varanasi, where they will experience the cultural richness of the city via a boat ride and attend the Ganga Aarti.

The itinerary includes visits to key religious sites, such as the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Sarnath, and a review of the 'One District, One Product' site, along with an overview of selected urban development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)