Guardians of the Peaks: Preserving Mountains, Our Global Duty

Experts at the 'Mountain Dialogue' in Kathmandu emphasize the global responsibility to conserve mountains, underscoring their role in supporting life on Earth. Discussions highlighted the Himalayas' cultural and ecological value, urging for new solutions to strengthen mountain ecosystems and invest in natural resources amid climate change challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-05-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 23:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In Kathmandu, a gathering of global experts at the 'Mountain Dialogue' event underscored the international duty to preserve mountains, calling them the lifeline of humanity. The dialogue emphasized that safeguarding mountain ecology is crucial for maintaining the Earth's broader ecosystem.

Prominent figures like Ghanashyam Gurung from WWF Nepal and Minister Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri deliberated on the importance of the Himalayas, citing their significant cultural, biodiversity, and tourism value. They also highlighted the grave impacts of climate change on mountain regions like the Hindu Kush Himalaya.

The experts called for innovative solutions and international collaboration to enhance mountain ecosystems and explore investments in natural capital, noting that mountain regions affect half of the global population. They urged a cooperative approach to tackle climate risks given that ecological impacts stretch beyond national borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

