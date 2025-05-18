Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire Claims Eight Lives Near Charminar
A catastrophic fire took eight lives, including two children, at Gulzar House near Charminar. The blaze, caused by a short circuit, left many unconscious and led to a rescue operation. The Chief Minister has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the number of deaths and look into the incident.
A horrific fire engulfed a building near the historic Charminar, resulting in the tragic deaths of eight individuals, including two young children, on Sunday.
Hospital officials have confirmed to PTI that eight victims were declared dead upon arrival at Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet. The deceased include two children aged two and seven, alongside four women.
Officials are probing the cause of the blaze, which is believed to be a short circuit. Special measures are underway to assist the victims and prevent such incidents. The Chief Minister expressed his condolences and ordered a thorough investigation into the disaster.
