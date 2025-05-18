Left Menu

Tragic Fire Near Charminar Claims 17 Lives – A City in Mourning

A devastating fire, believed to be caused by a short circuit, erupted in a building near Charminar, Hyderabad, claiming 17 lives, mainly children. Despite the prompt response, victims suffocated due to restricted escape routes. The incident has triggered inquiries and relief measures, with national and state leaders expressing their condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 16:13 IST
Tragic Fire Near Charminar Claims 17 Lives – A City in Mourning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly fire broke out in a building near Hyderabad's iconic Charminar on Sunday, attributing to 17 fatalities, mostly children, according to police sources.

The blaze, suspected to be caused by an electrical short circuit, erupted at Gulzar House, where a narrow staircase impeded escape routes, leading to widespread suffocation.

Local leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed sorrow, announcing monetary aid to victims' families while inquiries into the response and cause continue as investigations and relief operations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025