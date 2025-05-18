Tragic Fire Near Charminar Claims 17 Lives – A City in Mourning

A deadly fire broke out in a building near Hyderabad's iconic Charminar on Sunday, attributing to 17 fatalities, mostly children, according to police sources.

The blaze, suspected to be caused by an electrical short circuit, erupted at Gulzar House, where a narrow staircase impeded escape routes, leading to widespread suffocation.

Local leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed sorrow, announcing monetary aid to victims' families while inquiries into the response and cause continue as investigations and relief operations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)