Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Blaze Claims Lives Near Historic Charminar

A deadly fire near Charminar in Hyderabad claimed 17 lives, leaving only two family members. The fire, allegedly due to a short circuit, trapped residents in a narrow, tunnel-like building. Rescuers faced immense challenges, including limited access and dense smoke, as they attempted to save lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tragedy unfolded near the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad when a devastating blaze claimed 17 lives, trapping residents in a historic building. The fire, suspected to have started from a short circuit, rapidly consumed the narrow-entranced structure, turning it into a death trap.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi highlighted the profound loss, noting that the affected family had lived there for generations. With only two survivors, the pain was palpable as he extended his condolences, citing asphyxiation and fumes as major causes of death.

Rescue efforts were severely hindered by the building's design, which featured just one meter-wide staircase. With dense smoke and suffocating heat, 11 fire tenders and rescuers equipped with oxygen masks battled for two hours to extinguish the flames.

(With inputs from agencies.)

