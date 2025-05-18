Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Blaze Claims Lives Near Historic Charminar

Tragedy unfolded near the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad when a devastating blaze claimed 17 lives, trapping residents in a historic building. The fire, suspected to have started from a short circuit, rapidly consumed the narrow-entranced structure, turning it into a death trap.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi highlighted the profound loss, noting that the affected family had lived there for generations. With only two survivors, the pain was palpable as he extended his condolences, citing asphyxiation and fumes as major causes of death.

Rescue efforts were severely hindered by the building's design, which featured just one meter-wide staircase. With dense smoke and suffocating heat, 11 fire tenders and rescuers equipped with oxygen masks battled for two hours to extinguish the flames.

