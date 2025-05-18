Chemical Leak Hospitalizes Thirteen in Maharashtra

A leak of dimethyl sulphate at a chemical manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Palghar district resulted in thirteen workers being hospitalized early Sunday morning, officials confirmed.

Taking place around 3 am at the Boisar Tarapur MIDC unit, the incident was confirmed by Vivekanand Kadam, District Disaster Management Cell chief. The leak occurred during the transfer of dimethyl sulphate from plant 4 to plant 10, causing eye irritation from the emanating fumes.

A probe led by SG Babban from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health is underway, focusing on the safety protocols followed during the chemical transfer. Despite the severity of the incident, local fire services were not alerted as the company managed the situation independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)