Left Menu

Greater Noida's Strategic Housing and Health Initiatives

The Greater Noida Authority aims to allocate 812 flats to CISF personnel near Noida International Airport and develop an ESIC hospital at Knowledge Park 5 for improved healthcare. The flats, located in Sector Omicron 1 A, support middle and low-income groups, while the hospital addresses industrial community healthcare demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:30 IST
Greater Noida's Strategic Housing and Health Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Greater Noida Authority is set to allocate 812 flats to Central Industrial Security Force personnel, with a focus on middle and low-income groups. These residences, located in Sector Omicron 1 A, aim to support those stationed at Noida International Airport in Jewar.

During a board meeting, it was confirmed that, besides CISF personnel, 192 flats will be distributed among local law enforcement and government departments. This move is part of a broader strategy to ensure housing availability for public service workers.

In healthcare developments, a new ESIC hospital is planned for Knowledge Park 5. Spanning 29,300 square meters, this Rs 550 crore project aligns with community demands for enhanced healthcare facilities and is projected to be completed in three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025