Greater Noida's Strategic Housing and Health Initiatives
The Greater Noida Authority aims to allocate 812 flats to CISF personnel near Noida International Airport and develop an ESIC hospital at Knowledge Park 5 for improved healthcare. The flats, located in Sector Omicron 1 A, support middle and low-income groups, while the hospital addresses industrial community healthcare demands.
The Greater Noida Authority is set to allocate 812 flats to Central Industrial Security Force personnel, with a focus on middle and low-income groups. These residences, located in Sector Omicron 1 A, aim to support those stationed at Noida International Airport in Jewar.
During a board meeting, it was confirmed that, besides CISF personnel, 192 flats will be distributed among local law enforcement and government departments. This move is part of a broader strategy to ensure housing availability for public service workers.
In healthcare developments, a new ESIC hospital is planned for Knowledge Park 5. Spanning 29,300 square meters, this Rs 550 crore project aligns with community demands for enhanced healthcare facilities and is projected to be completed in three years.
