Tragic Factory Fire in Maharashtra Claims Lives

A devastating factory fire in Solapur, Maharashtra, has resulted in the tragic deaths of eight individuals, including three women and a child. The incident occurred at Central Textile Mills on Akkalkot Road, roughly 400 km from Mumbai.

The fire, which authorities suspect was caused by a short circuit, broke out around 3:45 am on Sunday, spreading rapidly through the facility.

President Droupadi Murmu, taking to social media, expressed profound sorrow over the incident. She extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the swift recovery of those injured in the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)