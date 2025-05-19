Operation Olivia: Safeguarding Olive Ridley Turtles in Odisha

The Indian Coast Guard has concluded the latest iteration of 'Operation Olivia', successfully safeguarding a record 6.98 lakh Olive Ridley turtles nesting at the Rushikulya river mouth in Odisha. Officials confirmed this achievement in a statement on Monday.

Conducted annually from November to May, 'Operation Olivia' is crucial for ensuring the safe nesting of these turtles, particularly at Gahirmatha Beach, as the area welcomes over eight lakh turtles each year.

The operation's success comes from rigorous patrols and aerial surveillance, which reduced threats like illegal fishing. Community engagement through turtle excluder device promotion and collaboration with NGOs further supports sustainable fishing practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)