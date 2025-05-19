Left Menu

Operation Olivia: Safeguarding Olive Ridley Turtles in Odisha

The Indian Coast Guard's 'Operation Olivia' protected 6.98 lakh Olive Ridley turtles at Odisha's Rushikulya river mouth. This annual initiative ensures safe nesting grounds through patrolling and community engagement. Over 5,387 patrols reduced illegal fishing, while collaboration with local communities promoted sustainable practices and conservation education.

The Indian Coast Guard has concluded the latest iteration of 'Operation Olivia', successfully safeguarding a record 6.98 lakh Olive Ridley turtles nesting at the Rushikulya river mouth in Odisha. Officials confirmed this achievement in a statement on Monday.

Conducted annually from November to May, 'Operation Olivia' is crucial for ensuring the safe nesting of these turtles, particularly at Gahirmatha Beach, as the area welcomes over eight lakh turtles each year.

The operation's success comes from rigorous patrols and aerial surveillance, which reduced threats like illegal fishing. Community engagement through turtle excluder device promotion and collaboration with NGOs further supports sustainable fishing practices.

