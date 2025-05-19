Left Menu

Delhi's Strategic Battle Against Waterlogging: Seven Hotspots Under Focus

The Delhi government's action plan aims to address waterlogging at seven critical spots in the city. Initiatives include constructing new drainage systems, increasing pump heights, and desilting drains. These efforts, both long and short-term, are expected to mitigate water stagnation issues effectively at key locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:53 IST
Delhi's Strategic Battle Against Waterlogging: Seven Hotspots Under Focus
The Delhi government is ramping up efforts to combat chronic waterlogging at seven crucial hotspots across the city.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has greenlit a set of targeted actions designed to provide both immediate relief and long-term solutions.

Key areas under focus include the Minto Road and Pul Prahladpur underpasses, as well as significant corridors like the Ring Road and Loni Road roundabout.

Officials are directing special attention to these areas, with engineers-in-chief being assigned to monitor progress and ensure effective execution of planned measures.

Immediate steps include desilting drains and using tractor-mounted pumps, while future plans involve constructing new drainage systems and heightening carriageways.

The Pul Prahladpur underpass has already seen success after implementing an automated pump system and constructing a large underground sump.

In Karala Kanjhawala Road, the government has enlisted a consultant for a comprehensive review and redesign of the drainage infrastructure.

Significant projects for the Zakhira flyover and Jahangirpuri Metro Station aim to clear existing blockages and build new drains respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

