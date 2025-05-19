AU Real Estate Boosts Portfolio with Bulk Acquisition in Noida

In a significant move, AU Real Estate has acquired 446 flats through an e-auction, amounting to Rs 1,468 crore, in Noida's housing project developed by NBCC Ltd, focusing on completing stalled Amrapali Group projects.

Ashish Agarwal, Director of AU Real Estate, confirmed acquiring selling rights at Aspire Silicon City, intending to launch and gradually sell these units. Despite higher acquisition costs, AU plans to market the apartments to both end-users and investors.

The project, spanning 8.5 acres, hosts about 600 units. NBCC has been selling such units in bulk to complete projects and repay debts, with prior buyers including Gaurs Group and Mansan Builders.

